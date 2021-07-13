Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, WA

Wallace, Gwinn named Grant County District Court judges

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Posted by 
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1aUT_0avBVrEH00

EPHRATA — Ephrata attorneys Brian Gwinn and Nick Wallace were selected Monday by Grant County Commissioners as the two new Grant County District Court judges to fill two open positions.

Gwinn replaces Tyson Hill, who was named to an open position on the Grant County Superior Court. Gwinn will start as soon as possible.

Wallace will replace Janis Whitener-Moberg, who announced in May she would retire effective Aug. 31. Wallace will start Sept. 1.

Since district court judgeships are elected offices, both positions will be on the ballot in November 2022.

“This (becoming a judge) has been a goal of mine,” Gwinn said.

He also said he believes it’s an ultimate goal for any attorney to be a judge.

“I’m excited for this new legal experience,” he said.

Gwinn has worked as an attorney for 21 years. He started in private practice in Spokane, he said, before he came to Grant County and worked as a contracted public defender, which meant he also took clients in private practice. In 2013, he became a Grant County public defender full time.

Wallace has 25 years’ experience as an attorney, all in private practice. Because he doesn’t specialize, he’s got experience in most areas of the law, he said.

“I’ve handled everything from A to Z, adoption to zoning,” he said.

That extensive experience is good training for being a judge, he said. One of his mentors, former superior court judge Evan Sperline, told Wallace he would make a good judge, and that was part of his motivation for applying for the position, he said.

Five people applied for the jobs.

“We had a really, really good list (of candidates),” said Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter.

Comments / 2

Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
1K+
Followers
118
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Ephrata, WA
Government
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Grant County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington, D.C., on Monday with a final agreement in order to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bob Moses, civil rights legend, dead at age 86

(CNN) — Civil rights legend Bob Moses died at age 86, according to a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson. A cause of death was not immediately known. Moses was born in New York City in January 1935 and grew up in Harlem, according to his biography on Stanford University's King Encyclopedia of civil rights figures. He earned a master's degree in philosophy from Harvard University in 1957.

Comments / 2

Community Policy