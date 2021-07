“Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this too, was a gift.”. Despite the label’s demand, the brown U-Haul box remained taped up, stacked up, and out of sight. After years ensconced in our rental apartment that became a true haven during the pandemic, our landlords were selling and we had to leave. Our first home together was now packed up, loaded up, and off we went. The new home was only one mile away, but it felt like the diaspora. Unpacking was slow and despite each of us being people of the book, our books remained ensconced in a wall of boxes.