OROVILLE (CBS13) – The Dixie fire is forcing families to flee from several California counties. “We were evacuated Monday…it was more than 20 miles away and now it’s within four miles of our house,” says Kylie Ojers, whose home sits in the path of the Dixie Fire. The Dixie Fire is the largest fire burning in California right now. “It’s going right in the direction of our house,” said Ojers. The family is unsure if they’ll return to their Lake Almanor home where so many memories remain. “Out of all the things I’d be upset about is those family pictures. I have a picture of...