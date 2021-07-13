Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ephrata, WA

Riverdogs gear up to host Regional World Series Tournament

By CASEY MCCARTHY
Posted by 
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 13 days ago

EPHRATA — The Columbia Basin Riverdogs 18U team gets set this week to host and compete in the Babe Ruth League Pacific Northwest 16-18U Regional Championship Tournament, with a chance to advance to the Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Alabama.

Ephrata High School’s baseball fields will be the host site for the tournament, with pool play Wednesday through Friday and knockout games on the weekend. Three four-team pools will face off in round-robin play during the week with the top two teams from each group advancing to play on Saturday.

The Riverdogs organization has hosted the Babe Ruth League World Series before, most recently in 2017.

Head coach Donnie Lindgren said the team has gotten in about 30 games so far this season. Lindgren said he’s liked to see the competitiveness return.

“The last two weeks we’ve been in one championship game and one semifinal at two of the bigger tournaments around,” Lindgren said. “We had to fight being down late in the game and our guys are just starting to put it together. The positions, the batting order doesn’t change much but guys are figuring out their roles.”

After a rough start, the Riverdogs have won seven of their last 10 games. The team was challenged by a knee injury sustained by one of its senior players, Jett Nelson, forcing younger players to step up.

Lindgren said what he’s liked about this year’s team is there isn’t one player who stands out, just an array of quality players. Adding two new pitchers to the team has helped expand the bullpen, too.

If he’d been asked three weeks ago before beefing up the pitching rotation, Lindgren said, he isn’t sure how confident he’d be this team could make a run and win the five or six games needed to go to Alabama.

“In the last two or three weeks, these guys have learned to compete, learned how to win and I feel confident in them,” Lindgren said. “They don’t have the big-name guys we’ve had in the past but it seems like every one of these kids is competing. One through nine in the batting order, someone’s getting a clutch play.”

The Riverdogs will kick off their campaign for a trip to the World Series Wednesday night at 8 p.m. against an opponent out of Wyoming.

The Riverdogs suffered a hard loss this year with the passing of longtime general manager and founder of the Columbia Basin Babe Ruth League, Randy Boruff. Under Boruff’s tenure, the organization hosted seven World Series events and won two, in 1998 and 2005.

The Riverdogs team members honored Boruff with his initials on their hats this season and Lindgren said Boruff is a “good friend” who meant a lot to him and many others in the local baseball community.

Lindgren said he’s not sure people realize just how much Boruff did behind the scenes.

“We’re hoping we can finish up with a trip to Alabama for him and go from there,” Lindgren said.

Casey McCarthy can be reached via email at cmccarthy@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
1K+
Followers
118
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ephrata, WA
Ephrata, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pacific, WA
State
Alabama State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ephrata High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
EntertainmentPosted by
CBS News

South Korean broadcaster apologizes after using stereotypical and offensive images to represent countries during Olympics opening ceremony

A South Korean broadcast company has apologized after using stereotypical and offensive images to represent countries during their broadcast of the Olympic games in Tokyo. Seoul-based MBC broadcasted the opening ceremony on Friday, where athletes from each country walk into the Olympic stadium with flags and outfits to represent their homes. MBC put up photos for each country as they entered – including a pizza for Italy and salmon for Norway.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bob Moses, civil rights legend, dead at age 86

(CNN) — Civil rights legend Bob Moses died at age 86, according to a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson. A cause of death was not immediately known. Moses was born in New York City in January 1935 and grew up in Harlem, according to his biography on Stanford University's King Encyclopedia of civil rights figures. He earned a master's degree in philosophy from Harvard University in 1957.

Comments / 0

Community Policy