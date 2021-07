LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2021-- UK company Intelligent Fingerprinting, manufacturers of the world’s first and only fingerprint sweat drug test, has now developed an easy-to-use saliva-based lateral flow test for the rapid detection of the COVID-19 antigen. In contrast to existing COVID-19 tests that require unpleasant, invasive nose and throat swabs, Intelligent Fingerprinting’s test uses a simple swab to collect a saliva sample just from the inside of the cheek. The test strip is deliberately simple in design and engineered to keep plastic usage to a minimum - with none of the plastic casing present that is usually associated with lateral flow tests.