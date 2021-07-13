Cancel
Land closures due to fire danger

Coeur d'Alene Press
 13 days ago

The North Idaho Timber Group, comprised of Hancock Forest Management, Molpus Woodlands Group and Stimson Lumber Company, is temporarily suspending access to private timberlands offered through the Idaho Department of Fish and Games’ private land access Large Tracts Program. “The ongoing drought and hot summer temperatures have substantially increased the...

