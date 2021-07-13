After a pandemic summer of parties, no parking signs sprout up at Long Beach in Barnstable

Most summer days, Ross Weaver makes the short drive down to the Long Beach Conservation Area from his year-round home in West Hyannisport. He often arrives at the small resident-only parking lots around 7 a.m., a perfect window for a walk down the shoreline in the early morning sun. At that time of day, Weaver said, the beach is usually dotted with other early risers, including fishermen, kayakers and birdwatchers.