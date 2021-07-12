Cancel
Jay Cutler wonders if he’ll reach his 80s after long football career

 15 days ago

A headline like this is sobering and provides a real glimpse into the sad realities of many former pro football players. All retired professional athletes must face that strange moment of realization that the game which consumed their entire lives no longer needs them. Unless they have a second passion to fall back on—maybe coaching, business ventures, or a media gig—all that’s really left is a pile of money and a bigger pile of free time.

Ex-Broncos QB Jay Cutler acknowledges possibility of CTE

Jay Cutler was sacked 322 times during his 12-year career in the NFL, and that doesn’t include all the hits that didn’t result in sacks. Now, three years after hanging up his cleats, Cutler has thought about the possibility of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain condition believed to be caused by head trauma.
FanSided

Jay Cutler details his history of concussions, memory loss and fear of CTE

In a revealing GQ interview, Jay Cutler chronicles his issues with memory loss and fear of CTE as a result of a litany of concussions. In pop culture circles, Jay Cutler is best-known as Kristen Cavallari’s ex-husband and there’s little argument he was the real star of his ex-wife’s most recent reality show. But NFL fans know him as a first-round pick quarterback whose talent was matched by his indifference to how good he could have been.
