Over the past week, Titanfall 2 players have been dealing with an "unplayable game" after the same hacking group that took over Apex Legends servers allegedly took to the multiplayer portion of the Respawn game. Players have been taking to online to vent frustrations over the deliberate sabotage of the servers, while others are bidding a lamentful farewell to a beloved game. But, before you start uttering out that eulogy, all is not lost yet. Respawn Entertainment is working on the security issues regarding Titanfall 2, but the size of the team isn't offering much hope.