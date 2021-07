IronSource, a leading business platform for the App Economy, officially announced the integration of Aura – its solutions suite for telecom operators and OEMs – on Samsung devices in India, following existing collaborations with Samsung in Europe, Russia and South East Asia. The Aura solution suite enables Samsung India to optimize the device experience for its users with content, apps and services that are relevant for them. The multiple touchpoint opportunities are powered by Aura’s AI and machine learning capabilities, increasing the number of valuable engagements between Samsung India and their customers throughout the lifecycle of a device. These smart recommendations bring more value to the users, helping to reduce churn and increase NPS.