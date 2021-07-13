Cancel
Demetrius Andrade Puts Pressure on DAZN To Force Golovkin To Unify

By BoxingScene Staff
Boxing Scene
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade is applying pressure on DAZN to force Gennadiy Golovkin, who holds the IBF title at 160, to fight him in a unification clash. Both fighters are showcased by the DAZN streaming service - but Golovkin appears content to sit on the shelf until a potential unification clash with WBA champion Ryota Murata - which is targeted to headline a huge New Year's Eve show on December 31 in Japan.

