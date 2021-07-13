Demetrius Andrade Puts Pressure on DAZN To Force Golovkin To Unify

For as much as both Demetrius Andrade and Jermall Charlo don’t like each other, they share a considerable amount of similarities. The pair turned pro in 2008 just a mere two months apart. Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) captured his first world title at 154 pounds in 2013. Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) quickly followed him one year later to win his first world championship one year later in the same weight class. Charlo would then bring home his second world title in as many weight classes in 2018 when he nabbed the WBC middleweight title. Following the same pattern, Andrade would do the same six months later, winning the WBO middleweight championship against Walter Kautondokwa.