13-year-old Rylee Stuart is having a helluva a week after receiving a $20,000 payday from Doritos for finding an oddly shaped corn chip in one of their packets. The Aussie teen was casually munching her way through a normal pack of Doritos when she came across an air-filled chip that looked as though it has been inflated. Intrigued by the unique Dorito, Stuart took to TikTok with a video of it.