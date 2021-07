VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the 'Company') announces it has signed a drilling contract to carry out its 2021 drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide ('VMS') project in the United States. The core drilling campaign is expected to commence in late August and is designed to explore for down dip extensions of the deposit as well as to test for additional lenses to the south of the currently defined deposit.