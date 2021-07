Hard seltzer brand White Claw has agreed a partnership with Gorillas to become the only mainstream hard seltzer brand available on the fast-growing grocery delivery app. After becoming the leading hard seltzer brand in the US, White Claw launched in the UK in June last year. The tie-up with Gorillas will see thousands of cans of White Claw sampled over London parks, with its top two products – Lime and Mango flavours – available immediately on the delivery platform, with more flavours to be added later this year.