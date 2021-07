Cleaning air vents should be as standard as vacuuming your house. But unfortunately, it isn't. Homeowners, in general, spend a large part of their day just to make sure that their house is clean and spotless. But they rarely spare a moment's thought to all the debris sitting inside air ducts. While air vents and air ducts do a fantastic job maintaining the air standard around your house, they also accumulate a large amount of dust and debris over time. Without proper cleaning, air vents turn into hotspots for bacteria buildup and can leave you with all the wrong problems. If you have not cleaned your air vents in a while, here's what you can expect.