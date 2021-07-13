Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Paramount Plus Global Rollout: 'Diversity Is Good for Business'

By Patrick Frater
SFGate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Plus, the subscription VOD service backed by ViacomCBS, is accelerating its international rollout and aims to be available in 45 territories by the end of next year. It expects to export a strong position on production sector diversity alongside movies and series,. “One of the policies I am most...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Paramount Pictures#Cannes#Advertising#Paramount Plus#The Cannes Market#Cbc#Cbs#Nordic#Starz#Vod#Sports#European#Pluto#International Studios#Showtime#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

'Grease' Prequel 'Rise of The Pink Ladies' Gets Series Order at Paramount Plus

The “Grease” prequel takes place four years before Sandy and Danny’s relationship throws Rydell High into a tailspin. Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest guys in school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms and spark a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever. The hour-long musical comedy will highlight the rise of the original four Pink Ladies— Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy— long before they had to whip into shape the clean-cut new girl from Australia.
Moviesthewestsidegazette.com

Madame X: Paramount Plus To Stream Madonna’s Documentary In October

WASHINGTON — The streamer giant Paramount Plus will premiere pop icon Madonna’s new documentary, “Madame X,” on October 8, 2021. A project from MTV Entertainment Studios and directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX, “Madame X” captures Madonna’s performance as her Madame X persona in Lisbon, Portugal. Madame X is a...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘iCarly’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has renewed its revival of the Nickelodeon hit “iCarly” for a second season. The series, which premiered in June on Paramount Plus, once again stars Miranda Cosgrove as influencer Carly Shay. According to the streamer, the new “iCarly” has become one of the Paramount Plus’ “top acquisition drivers” and is among the platform’s most-watched series since its debut.” Seven of the first season’s 13 episodes are already on Paramount Plus, and roll out weekly on Thursdays. Season 2 will begin filming in Los Angeles in the fall.
New York City, NYPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Now Streaming on Paramount Plus

It’s only been 46 days since A Quiet Place Part II premiered in theaters. The film sat on the shelf for over a year due to the Covid pandemic, then finally debuted on the big screen on May 28, 2021 as one of the first major blockbusters to return to multiplexes following months and months of coronavirus-related closures and delays. The film did fairly well, too, grossing over $150 million in the U.S. and more than $279 million worldwide. Granted, that's less than the first movie’s $350 million the first Quiet Place grossed. But given the state of the world — and the state of movie theaters — those are solid numbers.
Beverly Hills, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Platinum Equity Buys Flooring Distributor Paramount Global Surfaces

Beverly Hills-based private equity firm Platinum Equity has acquired luxury porcelain tile distributor Paramount Global Surfaces from Linsalata Capital Partners Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Linsalata, a Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based private equity firm, sold Paramount Global Surfaces out of its Miami-based portfolio company Happy Floors, which...
MoviesBirmingham Star

Madame X to premiere on Paramount Plus

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): The streamer giant Paramount Plus is going to premiere pop icon Madonna's new documentary, 'Madame X', on October 8, this year. As per Variety, from MTV Entertainment Studios and directors Ricardo Gomes and SKNX, 'Madame X' captures Madonna's performance as her Madame X persona in Lisbon, Portugal. Madame X is a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Video Telemedicine Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Avaya, ZTE, GlobalMed

2020-2025 Global Video Telemedicine Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Video Telemedicine Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Video Telemedicine Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Premiere Global Services, Inc, Lifesize, Inc, Allscripts, Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, Avaya Inc., ZTE Corporation, GlobalMed, Lifesize, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Sony Corporation, West Corporation, VSee & Redox, Inc..
Cell PhonesLas Vegas Herald

Mobile VAS Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Google, Apple, Vodafone Group, Inmobi

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Mobile VAS Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Mobile VAS market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Mobile VAS Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
UEFAPosted by
94.3 The Point

Everything New on Paramount Plus in August 2021

Star Trek heads back to the Lower Decks of the Cerritos in August, when the animated series returns for Season 2 on Paramount+. Paramount is also premiering one of its big summer movies on streaming the say day it hits theaters next month as well. You can watch Paw Patrol: The Movie, based on the unreasonably popular kids’ animated series, on the big screen or on Paramount+ on August 20. Plus every Thursday there are new episodes of iCarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!, The Good Fight, and Why Women Kill.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Good Fight' Season 6 Fate Revealed by Paramount+

Diane Lockhart will live to fight another day. On Tuesday, Paramount+ confirmed that The Good Fight has been renewed for Season 6. President of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens issued a statement on the good news. "The Good Fight's provocative, whip-smart, and the no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever,...
Cell PhonesNeowin

Ring announces global rollout of its video end-to-end encryption

Ring launched a technical preview of end-to-end encryption (EE2E) for some of its video doorbells and security cameras earlier this year, providing an extra layer of security for customers. Today, the company announced that the feature has exited the preview phase and is available worldwide. The security feature is designed...
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

Sean Carrigan’s Stay Extended at ‘The Young and the Restless’

With his character looking to make Genoa City home again after accepting a new job offer, looks like portrayer Sean Carrigan has had his stay extended as Dr. “Stitch” Rayburn on “The Young and the Restless,” reports Soap Opera Digest. The magazine reports in its newest issue, on newsstands now,...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy