In summarizing two previous games that were not yet reported on, the Cowboys lost to Iowa Falls-Alden 12-3 as Preston Gardner, Thane Jackson and Damien Bjorklund came up with the only hits. Nevan Foss, Cael Chase and Gardner scored the runs, with Gardner also credited with an RBI. Bjorklund took the loss, allowing two earned on 12 hits while striking out five batters. C. Chase also saw pitching duties, striking out two.