Indianapolis, IN

2 dead in 6th Indianapolis shooting since Monday night

WTHR
WTHR
 13 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Two more people were shot in Indianapolis early Tuesday morning, just a couple hours after four people were critically injured in a shooting.

Around 3 a.m., IMPD responded to a report of two people shot in the 8200 block of Gilmore Road, near Interstate 70 and North Franklin Road, on the city's east side.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell 13News that no children were injured in this incident, and there is no threat to the public.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the incident was domestic-related and are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

This shooting adds to a list of other shootings that have occurred during or in the hours that followed the Indianapolis City-County Council meeting Monday night to approve a proposal to dedicate more than $3 million to fighting violent crime in Indianapolis.

Since that meeting, eight other people were shot in less than six hours. One of those people died, four are in critical condition, one is stable condition and the conditions of the other two are unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

