Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sarasota The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 800 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 403 AM EDT, Emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Flood waters continue to slowly fall, however some roads remain impassible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Port.