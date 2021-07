Okay, I thought about this and was not going to share it. The reason, it is embarrassing to me. It probably shouldn’t be, but it is. I got scammed or at least shammed. I rarely cruise Facebook. The nasty comments from so many keep me away. The birthdays of people that have been part of my life are about the only reason I go on Facebook. Wish them a happy day, tell them I miss them and I hope they are doing well, and close the page.