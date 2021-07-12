High-quality child care comes at a cost, but help is available. I am a single mother to an energetic, bright and curious 4-year-old boy. I also work full time. Ensuring my son is happy, healthy and thriving while I work is not just a desire for me, it is my priority. Child care is my biggest monthly expense — more than my car payment and mortgage payments. However, it is worth it to me to have a high-quality environment for my son. When he was six months old, I enrolled him in child care in Indianapolis at a facility called the Day Early Learning Center for Infants and Toddlers. Having a place like this where he can learn and thrive while I work has been such a blessing to my family. The teachers are invested in providing excellent learning experiences that will prepare my son for kindergarten and beyond, and his learning and growth is a product of that commitment.