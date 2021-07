BIG RAPIDS – It’s the dead of summer, but also a good time to be outdoors as far as TV host Kyle Randall of Wilderness Journal said. “Things are going well in the inland waters, and bass fishing has stabilized, especially largemouth,” Randall said. “We’ve had quite a bit of that. The smallmouth fishing is picking up. The big lakes, if the weather permits, it’s been good. I know they’re working on a couple of dams at the Muskegon River so the walleye fishing has been spotty.