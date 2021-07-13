BASF awards $32,000 in scholarships to local high school students
BASF awarded scholarships to 11 Louisiana high school graduates, totaling $32,000, through the company’s local and corporate scholarship programs. “These scholarships are part of BASF’s continued commitment to supporting a future of strong, diverse local talent by fostering an interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and related careers,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “Each of these students has demonstrated exceptional academic performance to successfully pursue a university degree in a STEM field.”www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 0