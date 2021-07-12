Cancel
Global demand for Chinese-made goods is soaring and shipping delays are easing too

 16 days ago

Demand for Chinese-made goods is soaring as the world continues to bounce back from the pandemic. That’s helping to calm fears about the recovery in the second largest economy. Exports reached $281 billion last month in US dollar terms, up 32% from a year ago, according to Chinese customs data...

IBTimes

McDonald's Global Sales Soar In Q2 As Covid-19 Restrictions Ease

McDonald's sales and profits surged in the second quarter as pandemic restrictions were eased worldwide, according to the results released Wednesday which topped expectations. The global fast-food chain said total comparable store sales in the three months ended June 30 jumped 40.5 percent, pushing profits to $2.2 billion compared just $483.8 million in the same period of 2020.
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
Chinese Stocks Are Now Among Asia's Worst-Performing as Beijing Crackdown Spooks Investors

The CSI 300 which tracks the biggest mainland China stocks, along with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, are currently among the worst-performing in Asia-Pacific. Separately, the MSCI Emerging Markets index has also tumbled into negative territory for the year. Chinese internet giants like Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan are among the top 5 constituents of the index, as of Jun 30.
Stocks Continue to Wobble on China’s Regulatory Clampdown

All three major US stock indices traded lower on Tuesday, with US bond yields sinking to record lows after a sell-off in Chinese stocks, slowing economic growth and the Federal Reserve's ( Fed ) policy meeting drove profit-taking. European markets also wobbled on Tuesday after an uninspiring sales report from...
Markets Worry China Is Going Communist!

Zhou Enlai, one of the founders of the Chinese state and its first premier, is at the centre of an often used misquote. It is reported that he was asked (during the 1972 Nixon visit to China) for his assessment of the 1789 French Revolution and that he replied, ‘Too early to tell’. In fact, the question had referred to the 1968 student riots in France, and the translator had succumbed to the temptation not to let the truth get in the way of a good story.
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data After FOMC Weakness

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Export Prices, Covid Talking Points. The Australian Dollar is up versus the US Dollar after Wednesday’s FOMC. Australian export and import prices on tap for key event risk today. AUD/USD looks for direction after forming base through last week. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia Pacific markets look set...
China's markets regulator talks to banks to calm jitters - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's securities regulator on Wednesday night held a meeting with executives of top global investment banks with an aim to calm financial markets nerves, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The online meeting adds to official efforts to shore up investor confidence in Chinese markets, which...
Asian Markets In The Green On Fed Comments

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's comments that economic activity and employment in the US have continued to strengthen, boosting the prospects of a faster global economic rebound. Meanwhile, the upside is capped amid the ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
China's industrial firms report steady profit growth in H1

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major industrial companies saw a steady increase in profits in the first half of this year amid a stable recovery in market demand and improving business performance, official data showed on Tuesday. Industrial firms with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million...
Tighter oversight of China's nonbank payment companies may boost compliance

China's nonbank payment companies face greater regulatory oversight on their initial public offerings and major expansion plans under the country's new rules, although analysts say clearly defined rules will enable better compliance. Payment service providers must notify the People's Bank of China if they plan to go public, launch innovative...
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Asia Trading Underpinned Market Action as China Intensified Regulatory Clampdown

The local bourse ended flat on Monday as Beijing’s regulatory clampdown on major industries triggered a decline in Tencent (HK: 0700 ) shares. The tech giant fell by as much as 9.30% in intraday trade before closing 7.72% lower, after Chinese authorities instructed the company to give up its exclusive music licensing rights and issued a fine for the company’s anti-competitive practices.
IMF cuts emerging Asia growth forecast on COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut this year’s economic growth forecast for emerging Asia, as a spike in coronavirus cases from new variants and slow vaccinations cloud the region’s recovery prospects. The downgrade, which contrasted with an upward revision in the IMF’s forecast for advanced nations,...
Copper: Concerns On Industrial Metal Demand Stifled Gains

LME 3M Copper prices have risen significantly from their previous low of $9131.75 to $9735. Copper prices have surged as a result of China's floods, which have heightened physical demand forecasts. A weakening of the US dollar and a drop in stocks are also helping to bolster copper prices. Floods in China's Zhengzhou, in the province of Henan, have exacerbated supply issues and demand for infrastructure repair.
Chinese Yuan and Hong Kong Dollar Sell Off as Regulatory Fears Spread

Regulatory fears are spreading to these other Chinese assets, after Beijing stepped up restrictions on its education sector late last week, and continued its crackdown on its internet companies. The offshore yuan, which trades outside mainland China, weakened by nearly 1% compared to last Friday. Vishnu Varathan, head of economics...

