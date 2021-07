My girl, Gabby, came to me last week and said, “Help.” When that happens – it’s pretty rare, actually – I most definitely listen. Gabby has been with the shelter for years now, and she’s a good egg. She works hard for our animals and knows the four-legged babies in the shelter very well. She told me we’ve got kittens coming out of our ears. Quite an interesting mental image, for sure, but also by the time this situation gets to me, I know it’s serious.