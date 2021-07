U.S. investors continue to bet on the Chinese technology sector despite escalating U.S.-China tensions, which are driven in part by China’s poor human rights record. In the last decade, Chinese tech firms have raised more than $76 billion through the U.S. capital markets. In 2014, Alibaba alone raised more than $25 billion, the largest initial public offering in history. Already this year, U.S. investment firms have earned $460 million in underwriting revenue from deals involving Chinese companies. The benefits of investing in Chinese companies are obvious.