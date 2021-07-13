Cancel
Malaysia reports record 11,079 new coronavirus cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 11,079 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the most number of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The previous daily record was 9,353 cases on July 10th.

