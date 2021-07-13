WOOD FUEL BE SHY IN WINTER

--- Conditions indicate a shortage of wood fuel in the Lewiston market the coming winter. The cut in the Clearwater section is about one-fourth of that of last year. Fuel for next winter promises to be a serious matter, at least from the standpoint of price and perhaps from the standpoint of availability, unless large quantities are stored during the next few weeks. Lewiston dealers have experienced trouble in securing coal since early in the year and reports from the tributary wood districts indicate that the cut last winter is little more than 25 per cent of the normal supply.