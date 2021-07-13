MAKE INSPECTION ORCHARD TRACTS

--- The members of the board of county commissioners, who are sitting as a board of equalization, yesterday visited Lewiston Orchards district and made an inspection of properties there in relation to the assessment-made. The assessed values there range from $100 to $150 an acre. A few years ago when orchard values in the northwest were booming, assessments as high as $950 an acre had been placed on holdings in Lewiston Orchards, but the inequity of this figure, compared with other property, later becoming understood there has been a gradual reduction. It is believed that the board will make no change in the present assessment.