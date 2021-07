Since the Covid vaccination campaigns started worldwide, studies have been made to see how effective different vaccines are against the different SARS-CoV-2 strains. For now, the most aggressive strain is Delta, which originated in India. This strain is highly transmissible, and it is already the dominant strain in several countries, including the U.S. Most Covid-19 vaccines require two doses for a person to be considered fully vaccinates. Pfizer-BioNTech is even considering a third booster shot for people with weaker immune systems. Scientists are trying to determine what the best time gap between the first and second dose is. By identifying the best time gap, the immune system will produce more antibodies to fight against aggressive strains such as Delta.