Buying Cars

2022 Ford Super Duty Tremor XLT Discontinued: Report

By Angel Sergeev
In January this year, our Senior Editor Jeff Perez tested the 2020 Ford F-250 Tremor in Lariat trim level and discovered it’s a hugely capable Super Duty truck with proper off-road capabilities despite its massive size. However, the price of the tested vehicle was serious - $87,630, but you can get a Super Duty Tremor Lariat without options for $52,445. Unfortunately, it seems that the base Super Duty Tremor model will be no longer available.

