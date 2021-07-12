Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

George & Gus, Then & Now

wypr.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe first met Gus Zissimos & George Anagnostou on the 4700 block of Eastern Avenue back in 2015. This episode, we reunite with George & Gus, we listen back together to their original recordings, and we ask them, “How’s life changed in the past six years?”. Wendel Patrick. Wendel Patrick...

www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madlib
Person
Squarepusher
Person
David Foster Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Urbanite Magazine#The Baltimore Sun#Xlr8r#Boards Of Canada#Jdwp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

Wayne & Aaron, Then & Now

We first met Wayne Brewton & Pastor Aaron Hannah on the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road back in 2017. This episode, we reunite with Wayne & Aaron, we listen back together to their original recordings, and we ask them, “How’s life changed in the past four years?”. Wendel Patrick.
Musicwunc.org

Grouper, 'Unclean mind'

In the past, Liz Harris' hushed voice has meshed into Grouper's ghostly atmosphere. There's often a sense that her songs leave a trace of memory behind. Lately, Harris has foregrounded that voice; her lyrics are no less mysterious, but she impresses emotions and ideas upon whatever you bring to the music. "Unclean mind" feels like an echo of an older mode — furtively strummed acoustic guitar, breathy double-tracked harmonies — but dispenses with the ambient textures that clouded previous work. The track comes from Shade (out Oct. 22), an album culled from 15 years' worth of recordings, so there's a possibility that "Unclean mind" comes from that era. Still, the heavy mood remains, in a pained melody that recalls Elliott Smith.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Jake Benjamin Releases Velvety “Hemingway”

Indie-alternative artist Jake Benjamin recently released the single/music video, “Hemingway.”. Explaining the song’s genesis, Jake shares, “‘Hemingway’ was inspired from a trip to Key West where I toured the Ernest Hemingway House where I learned more about his life and the different worlds and transformations his stories went through. While he is hailed as one of the greatest American writers, Hemingway also suffered greatly from constant pain and mental trauma which led to his passing. On my way home, I read The Old Man And The Sea, the final book Hemingway had written. After reading this journey of struggle, identity, and valor, I wrote this stream of consciousness lyric based off of what this story meant to me along with different Ernest Hemingway quotes.”
Musickmuw.org

Dr. Billy Taylor + 2022 NEA Jazz Masters, Joanne Brackeen, Karrin Allyson, Delfeayo Marsalis & Charlie Christian

The NEA Jazz Masters for 2022 was just announced, throughout this week, Night Train highlights music from the new honorees. There’s also more music from July featured artist, Dr. Billy Taylor, for his centennial birthday. Night Train also marks the birthday of pianist, composer and 2018 NEA Jazz Master, Joanne Brackeen, including an interview she did after being named a Jazz Master. And there’s new music from guitarists John Stein and Paul Silbergleit, harmonica player Hendrik Meurkens, and Singapore pianist Jeremy Monteiro.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Don Graham

Canadian singer-songwriter Don Graham has set out to turn your summer day into a romantic tropical getaway with his new single, “Como Te Amo”. Inspired by a last-minute holiday Graham took to Guyabitos, Mexico, “Come Te Amo” recalls a beautiful but bittersweet moment in time in an equally beautiful place set to a rollicking country-rock soundscape.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
MusicPosted by
LoneStar 92

Terri Clark Surprised By Accusation Of Being ‘The Other Woman’

If you're single, you'll get a chuckle out of this... If you're not, you'll get a full laugh. Maybe even a "belly laugh". I can tell you with 100% certainty that at the time this happened-I was NOT laughing. I can look back now and laugh at the whole thing but it took a while. I had been married about a year back in the late 90's when I had the opportunity to go see an artist who's music I love, and who I also had a little crush on. Namely--Terri Clark. We all have those harmless celebrity crushes. Sometimes, we tell our significant others about them in general conversation and perhaps even joke about the possibility of anything ever becoming a reality--like the opportunity to "mess around" with said celebrity actually happening and getting a 'hall pass' on the relationship if it ever did (in other words--if said celebrity was a willing participant in said messing around, there's no harm no foul in your relationship with your spouse or partner).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: GAME OVER! Phyllis Blows Tara And Sally Up?

Young and the Restless spoilers are getting exciting and it looks like Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) poked the wrong mama bear. As a result, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) realized that Tara and Sally Spectra ( Courtney Hope) ran her daughter out of town. Now she is out for blood. Y&R spoilers show Phyllis sets her trap the week of July 26th. Just like rats, the devious duo takes the bait. Watch Tara’s facade begin to crumble on the CBS soap.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."

Comments / 0

Community Policy