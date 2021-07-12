George & Gus, Then & Now

If you're single, you'll get a chuckle out of this... If you're not, you'll get a full laugh. Maybe even a "belly laugh". I can tell you with 100% certainty that at the time this happened-I was NOT laughing. I can look back now and laugh at the whole thing but it took a while. I had been married about a year back in the late 90's when I had the opportunity to go see an artist who's music I love, and who I also had a little crush on. Namely--Terri Clark. We all have those harmless celebrity crushes. Sometimes, we tell our significant others about them in general conversation and perhaps even joke about the possibility of anything ever becoming a reality--like the opportunity to "mess around" with said celebrity actually happening and getting a 'hall pass' on the relationship if it ever did (in other words--if said celebrity was a willing participant in said messing around, there's no harm no foul in your relationship with your spouse or partner).