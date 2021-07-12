George & Gus, Then & Now

Indie-alternative artist Jake Benjamin recently released the single/music video, “Hemingway.”. Explaining the song’s genesis, Jake shares, “‘Hemingway’ was inspired from a trip to Key West where I toured the Ernest Hemingway House where I learned more about his life and the different worlds and transformations his stories went through. While he is hailed as one of the greatest American writers, Hemingway also suffered greatly from constant pain and mental trauma which led to his passing. On my way home, I read The Old Man And The Sea, the final book Hemingway had written. After reading this journey of struggle, identity, and valor, I wrote this stream of consciousness lyric based off of what this story meant to me along with different Ernest Hemingway quotes.”
