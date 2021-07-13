Florida applies for $1.1B in additional Medicaid funds
The state is drafting a plan to submit to the feds. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is asking the federal government for an additional $1.1 billion in federal Medicaid dollars over the next two years to bolster access to home- and community-based programs and steer steer hundreds of millions of dollars to poor, elderly and disabled Floridians to purchase technology and make home improvements that enable them to age in place.floridapolitics.com
Comments / 1