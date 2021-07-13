Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Matt Damon On Real-Life Research For ‘Stillwater’: “It’s The Luckiest Part Of Our Job, The Windows People Give Us Into Their Lives” – Cannes Studio

By Antonia Blyth
Deadline
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Bill in Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater, Matt Damon is an Oklahoma roughneck fighting for his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin)’s release from a Marseille prison. Along the way, he experiences a renaissance of sorts, as he connects with single mother Virginie (Camille Cottin), faces cultural differences, and gets another chance at family life.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Camille Cottin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Real Life Research For#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Stillwater' Review: Matt Damon Gets to the Heart of How the World Sees Americans Right Now

Americans are used to watching Americans save the day in movies. That’s the kind of hero Bill Baker wants to be for his daughter Allison — a young woman convicted of murdering her girlfriend while studying abroad — in “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy’s not-at-all-conventional crime thriller “Stillwater.” The setup will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Amanda Knox case: Five clicks in to a nine-year sentence, Allison has always maintained her innocence. After new evidence arises, she writes a letter to her lawyer asking for help. But she’s careful not to involve her dad directly. “I cannot trust him with this. He’s not capable,” she writes.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Matt Damon’s biggest professional regret: 'You will never meet an actor who turned down more money’

Matt Damon has done well for himself, but even he is plagued with occasional what-ifs. "I was offered a little movie called Avatar," Damon told those present at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass over the weekend, according to Deadline. "James Cameron offered me 10 percent of it. I will go down in history ... you will never meet an actor who turned down more money."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How John Krasinski Reacted After He Learned Matt Damon Passed On Avatar

Matt Damon has one of the better track records when it comes to his Hollywood career choices. With films like Saving Private Ryan, The Departed and Ford v. Ferrari under his belt, the actor, writer and producer has more than proven he’s got a good eye for picking solid projects. That doesn’t mean he’s always gotten it right, though. There have been some clunkers along the way -- and, it turns out, he’s also turned down at least one major motion picture opportunity: James Cameron-directed blockbuster Avatar. At least he has a funny story to tell about how John Krasinski reacted when he found out his friend had passed on the role of a lifetime.
MoviesAceShowbiz

Matt Damon Says Not Leaving 'Jason Bourne' Franchise for 'Avatar' Is His 'Moral' Choice

During a Cannes Film Festival masterclass, 'The Bourne Identity' actor also reveals that the media 'gave up' on him because he is 'relatively free of scandal.'. AceShowbiz - Matt Damon has reflected on turning down a role in James Cameron's mega-blockbuster "Avatar". Despite regretting his decision to pass on the opportunity, which was later taken by Sam Worthington, "The Martian" actor revealed that it was his "moral" choice because he didn't want to abandon "Jason Bourne" franchise.
MoviesHello Magazine

Matt Damon left in tears at Cannes premiere for heartwarming reason

Matt Damon was caught on camera in tears on Thursday amid a standing ovation for his new film Stillwater. The actor was at the premiere for the drama which was hosted by the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. As the cameras focused on Matt, he was seen with tears in his eyes although he managed to keep his composure as the audiences continued to clap and cheer.
MoviesTODAY.com

Matt Damon tears up during 5-minute standing ovation for his new movie

Matt Damon is so happy the movie industry is coming back he could cry. The Hollywood star shed tears when he received a standing ovation — that lasted for five minutes, Variety reported — for his new movie "Stillwater" from a packed crowd at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday night.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
CelebritiesPopculture

Matt Damon: What Is the 'Stillwater' Actor's Net Worth

Matt Damon's new movie Stillwater debuts in theaters this month, and many fans may be curious about the actor's net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, 50-year-old Damon is worth $170 million, with his income essentially revolving exclusively around his work as a Hollywood actor and producer. The outlet notes that Forbes has previously cited Damon as one of the "most bankable stars" working today and that he is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Matt Damon Reveals Famous Roles, Major Cash Cows He Passed Over

Matt Damon may have scored some of the best roles in Hollywood, but there are a few biggies that he passed up. At a master class at the Cannes Film Festival, the 50-year-old said: "I was offered a little movie called Avatar. [Director] James Cameron offered me 10% of it."
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Sean Penn decided to star opposite his daughter in 'Flag Day' at Matt Damon's urging

Sean Penn was content with directing Flag Day until he got a call from Matt Damon. "A month and half before shooting started, Matt Damon called me, not to say he could or couldn’t, but that I was a stupid schmuck not to take this opportunity to act with my daughter in this thing," the two-time Oscar-winning actor shared at a press conference during Cannes Film Festival (h/t IndieWire). "That was the last straw. Once I decided to do that, it was a big burden off me."
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Stillwater, OKDerrick

In 'Stillwater,' Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France

CANNES, France (AP) — The set-up of Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” sounds very Liam Neeson. Matt Damon stars as a tough, terse Oklahoma father who travels to Marseille, France, to visit his jailed daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been imprisoned for her role in a scandalous Amanda Knox-styled murder case. Damon, a gruff, working-class roughneck, sticks around to seek justice for his daughter and find a mystery man who may have been the real killer.
Moviesgreensboro.com

Matt Damon loved the clash of cultures in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon’s new movie ‘Stillwater’ recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. In it, Damon plays a blue collar oil rig worker from the U.S. who must travel to France to help his daughter when she’s accused of murder. In this exclusive interview, Damon explains that Americans don’t always have the best view of the French.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Stillwater’ Film Review: Matt Damon’s Roughneck Is No Liam Neeson Trying to Spring His Daughter From a French Prison

Four years after actor-writer-director Tom McCarthy rebounded from the dismal critical reception of “The Cobbler” to Oscar glory with “Spotlight,” he finally stepped back behind the camera, following up his acclaimed journalism drama with… “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” a family comedy that premiered on Disney+ last year that you almost certainly didn’t see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy