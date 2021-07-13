Cancel
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Hallucinogenic Trip Doesn't Sound Like Fun

 14 days ago

Megan Fox has played a demon on the screen, and now she believes she's experienced eternal damnation in real life as well. The 35-year-old Jennifer's Body star visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, July 12, where she told guest host Arsenio Hall about a recent time when she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly drank the psychedelic tea known as ayahuasca while they vacationed in Costa Rica. Megan explained that the experience involved going into the jungle with indigenous people and limiting her food intake, all of which she said was nothing at all akin to a "five-star experience" in terms of accommodations or luxury. The mom of three then shared that before taking the...

