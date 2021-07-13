Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 6 Fashion

imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Of course, The Bachelorette is all about the love and drama, but we are also here for the fashions. Episode 6 blessed us with a wide range of outfits. From the casual looks sported during Katie Thurston, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Tayshia Adams' girl chats to Katie actually wearing a wedding dress for her first date with Justin, we saw the full spectrum of dress codes. Of course, we watch the show eagerly anticipating who will get Katie's next rose, but we also...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Tayshia Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashions#The Bachelorette#Dress Codes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Blake Moynes Mom Emily Just Spoil ‘The Bachelorette’?

As seen throughout previous seasons things slip. Things get said on social media or pics and videos leak out. Bachelor Nation is pretty die-hard when it comes to spoilers and figuring out who wins. Since the entire season has been filmed in one location, spoilers for Reality Steve have been harder to come by. So, fans dig and they dig deep. Now, a comment has been shared on a TikTok about Blake Moynes that has many wondering if it’s a hint or a slip. Warning!!! Huge Spoilers Ahead.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
TV & VideosOk Magazine

'He'll Be Back On Another Channel': Ex 'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Plotting Reality TV Return, Dishes Source

Booted Bachelor host Chris Harrison is plotting a return to reality TV as the face of a new dating show that will give his old one a run for the money, spills an OK! insider. Harrison, 49, who had been on hiatus since February after defending former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, 24, in her controversial race row, exited the franchise for good after reportedly negotiating an eight-figure payout not to spill any dirty behind-the-scenes secrets.
CelebritiesPeople

Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates Details Her Exciting Pregnancy: 'I've Wanted to Be a Mom for a Long Time!'

It's been nearly four months since Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk tied the knot — and now, their family is expanding!. "It's so exciting," gushes Gates, 30, who is expecting her first child in January. "We found out right after the wedding. I've wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can't even imagine!"
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Newlyweds Expecting Honeymoon Baby

Bachelor Nation! There’s another Bachelor baby on the way. Today, one very popular and well-loved couple made the announcement they are expecting their first child together. These two are Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds and no doubt their baby will be absolutely adorable. Plus, they actually conceived the baby on their honeymoon. Who is having a baby? Keep reading to find out more!
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Show Twins’ ‘Dream’ Nursery

A sigh of relief! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed their twin babies’ nursery one month after their arrival. “Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned a Friday, July 16, Instagram slideshow. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids. Also check out our latest YouTube vid for details about the room and a link to all of the products!”
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

Michelle Young’s Potential ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Revealed: Meet the Season 18 Suitors

Katie Thurston still has four suitors left on The Bachelorette, but ABC is looking ahead to Michelle Young’s journey, giving fans a glimpse at the potential season 18 cast. “Surprise! Get an early look at the men who may be on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette! Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose 😍,” the official Facebook account for the ABC series captioned 35 photos of men on Monday, July 26.

Comments / 0

Community Policy