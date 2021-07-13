‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Karen Gillan Kicks Butt in Kitschy, Colorful Netflix Assassin Actioner

Movies based on Disney theme park attractions have done quite well in the past (ahem, Pirates of the Caribbean), so get excited for Disney’s next fantasy adventure film, Jungle Cruise, which is based on the theme park ride. The movie was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan, The Shallows), and stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Set during the early 20th century, a riverboat captain named Frank (Johnson) takes a British scientist (Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers that could greatly benefit modern medicine. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals, a deadly environment, and a competing German expedition that is determined to reach the tree first.