‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Karen Gillan Kicks Butt in Kitschy, Colorful Netflix Assassin Actioner

By Kate Erbland
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubtlety isn’t on offer in Navot Papushado’s assassin actioner “Gunpowder Milkshake,” though nearly everything else is, from enough neon lights to make Vegas jealous, a nefarious group of bad men known as “The Firm,” to Karen Gillan beating up baddies with a panda-shaped suitcase, blood the consistency of Jell-o, and an extended sequence involving Michelle Yeoh killing dudes with a chain. These aren’t even the highlights, but simply a brief selection of standouts moments from the Netflix Original, which . Featuring Karen Gillan in a genuinely butt-kicking role, Papushado’s film joins a growing sub-genre of all-female action outings, but its winking sense of humor seems primed to help it stand out.

