Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County, ReStore Donation at Northern Landfill
Announced by Carroll County Government on July 12th:. The Department of Public Works, Bureau of Solid Waste, is pleased to announce that we have added a drop-off for Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County, ReStore. ReStore is a non-profit retail organization specializing in the resale of quality new and used building materials, home furnishings and appliances to the public. ReStore sells donated goods to raise funds to build or renovate affordable housing for families in need.scotteblog.com
