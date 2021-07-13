Cancel
Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline Review – Forgotten Ancestors

By Rosh Kelly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Dogs had a rocky start to its life. The trailer blew us all away back in 2013, but the game – and particularly the protagonist – failed to set the world on fire. Aiden Pearce was a boring character surrounded by an interesting, albeit flawed, concept. The franchise since improved that from game to game, with Watch Dogs Legion ditching characters altogether, but it seems even that isn’t enough to escape the weight of Aiden Pearce as he continues to haunt the series. Bloodline, the first major DLC for Legion, follows Aiden Pearce on a prequel journey through London and is a lot of fun despite his different focus.

