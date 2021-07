Oil headed for the first decline in five days as investors assessed the outlook for demand amid a resurgence in COVID-19 and as broader markets were on a softer footing. Futures in New York dropped to trade near $71 a barrel after a volatile week of trading that saw prices swing wildly in a $7 range. There are signs that demand for fuels such as gasoline has increased as vaccination programs are rolled out, although the fast-spreading delta variant has raised concerns about the short-term outlook. Tight restrictions have been renewed including curfews in some places.