If regulation is unavoidable, now may be a better time to deal with it than later. The B Word conference, Elon’s reveal of SpaceX BTC holdings. The Breakdown is written, produced by and features NLW, with editing by Michele Musso and additional production support by Eleanor Pahl. Adam B. Levine is our executive producer and our theme music is “Countdown” by Neon Beach. The music you heard today behind our sponsor is “Razor Red” by Sam Barsh. Image credit: Velishchuk/iStock/Getty Images, modified by CoinDesk.