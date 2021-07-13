Letter: NH rangers once destroyed Catholic village

Native Americans, Catholics were once colonial targets. To the Editor: In 1759, the New Hampshire Rogers’ Rangers attacked and destroyed the Abenaki Catholic village (St. Francis) near Vermont, which was neither a cluster of bark-covered wigwams, nor was it a stockaded arrangement of long houses, but 51 houses built in the English or French style of squared log timbers covered with rough-cut boards. At least 12 were one or two-story French-style wood-frame houses with clapboards, and three houses were built of stone. They were arranged in rows around a central square with a church and a large Council House.