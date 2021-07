England’s football team has been showered with messages of support ahead of today’s Euro 2020 final, which is set to become the most watched television event in UK history.Gareth Southgate and his players received personal messages from the Queen and Boris Johnson as they prepared for the biggest game in more than half a century.The Queen sought to inspire the squad with her memories of handing the World Cup to Bobby Moore in 1966 – the last time England won a major tournament – and paid tribute to their “spirit, commitment and pride” while the prime minister said the...