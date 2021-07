We arrived on a boat at the beautiful jungle island of Tulch in a port at Karnashbok. From there, a guide took us on a path to see Doroks, the Lizardfolk high council member in the capitol city. He told us to look at some Yuan-ti disturbances and find out why they’re pushing into Lizardfolk territory and how to stop them. We then got on a rowboat and went on a river to the edge of Lizardfolk territory. We fought a pack of velociraptors, defeated them, and found a friendly-looking Yuan-ti named Kluy’bottu, who gave us some information on a nearby warlord camp. We went, scouted it out, and began to attack it. Kluy’bottu cut down 2 guards in quick succession, then the session ended.