Williamstown Select Board Discusses Higher than Planned Cost in Community Assessment
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board Monday began a conversation about how to pay for an anticipated cost overrun in a community assessment and research project. Interim Town Manager Charlie Blanchard informed the board that the social worker who is the research director on the project, titled Williamstown Cares, has told the town it likely will cost $87,000 more than budgeted in fiscal year 2022.www.iberkshires.com
