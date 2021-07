This week you should look to move out of your comfort zone and constantly make changes in your lifestyle. However, you could face some extra stress at the workplace due to lack of cooperation by colleagues and team members. It is important to communicate with them clearly and set the expectations. Take all investment decisions carefully as losses are likely to exceed gains. You will also be involved in completing pending work relating to your household. It is advisable to consult your mentor in case of dilemma relating to any aspect of life. Health issues related to chest can bother you during the middle of week.