Elevate Brands, a leader in acquiring and operating Amazon third-party businesses, today announced it raised an additional $250 million, bringing the company’s funding total to over $317 million in 2021. The majority of the funding comes from its existing global group of technology, fintech and eCommerce business leaders, as well as new investors that include Novel TMT, FJ Labs, the chairman of SEA (which owns Southeast Asia’s largest eCommerce platform), the former CEO of The Iconic, board members of Yieldstreet and Advantia Health, the co-founders of Intermix and Quadpay, and Ted Zagat, the co-founder of Rimeto.