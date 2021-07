LATEST - A Few Details Worth Knowing About Klaus. If you're looking to use Klaus to mow down the undead hordes, there are a few things you should know. Firstly, Klaus can be controlled (sort of). When you activate Klaus, you lose your Tactical Equipment and get given a Control Radio. Using this, you can aim at the floor and tell Klaus where to go. He can protect a doorway quite easily or be used to slow down a train of Zombies. If you don't do this, he follows you around. To return to this Default Mode, you can double-tap (Square/ X/ Use Button) in order to "reset" him.