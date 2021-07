IEM Cologne has been an absolute treat for every kind of Counter-Strike fan. The triumphant return of LAN has brought forth new challengers and reuniting lineups galore. With the group stages finally drawing to a close, each quarterfinal bring a new kind of pressure for those who qualified. This is where stars are found and the weak are shed. This is where online eras will be legitimized or proven false. This championship is what players dream of grasping and hoisting it to the world. Who will take home the title of IEM Cologne and become champions of the world?