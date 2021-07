Real Madrid need a major squad rebuild over the course of the next two or three years, but that must not come at the expense of short-term goals. Los Blancos have rightly taken the approach of not bending their back against signing players who are over 30 years of age or offer long-term contract renewals to existing members of the squad in that age bracket either. The latest example was that of Sergio Ramos, who despite his legendary status could not influence the club into offering him a two-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.